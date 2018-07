The CZK3.2bn (£110m) project involves the D35 motorway between Èasy and Ostrov. Metrostav and Swietelsky Stavební will work with Eurovia on the scheme, which also involves construction of 22 bridges including a 451m viaduct.

This new contract follows on from Eurovia’s work modernising the D1, where it won four contracts between 2014 and 2017, and building new sections of the D8, D3 and D11 in 2017. The country’s motorway network is expected to increase by more than half to reach 2,000km by 2030.