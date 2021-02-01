Vinci to build Grain LNG tank

Isle of Grain is the largest LNG terminal in Europe

Three Vinci subsidiaries – Entrepose Contracting, Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Taylor Woodrow – are teaming up to build a 190,000 m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank on the Isle of Grain for National Grid.

This project is part of the programme to expand the capacity of what is the largest LNG terminal in Europe. The work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2025.

The full containment tank will have a 9% nickel steel inner tank with a pre-stressed concrete outer shell, poured in-situ using slipforming.

Vinci has built approximately 20 LNG tanks worldwide over the past 15 years, including three which are still under construction: two in Russia (160,000 m3 each) and one in Canada (225,000 m3).

