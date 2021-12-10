Vinci to build Lidl logistics hub

The €79m (£68m) project in Saint-Augustin will create a logistics hub and regional headquarters for Lidl France.

The work will be carried out by a consortium made up of Vinci Construction and Vinci Energies subsidiaries. The consortium comprises CBI (leader), with Sogea Caroni, GTM Hallé, Menard and Eurovia (subsidiaries of Vinci Construction), as well as CEF (a subsidiary of Vinci Energies).

The project involves 55,000m2 of warehouse and cold storage facilities and 4,000m2of office space. Vinci Construction had chosen to use low-carbon concrete. It is expected that the various options built into the design and the construction phases will avoid at least 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on the project. Once in operation, the hub’s 8,700m2of photovoltaic roofing will cover part of the energy requirements of the premises, which is aiming for a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating.

Construction is scheduled to last 22 months.

