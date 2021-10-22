Vinci to build UWE's £77m Passivhaus rooms

The funkily-named "Student Accommodation Project 3"

The University of the West of England in Bristol has chosen Vinci to build its Student Accommodation Project 3 (SAP3), set to be one of the largest Passivhaus certified developments in the UK.

The building, designed by Stride Treglown, will span 26,000 sqm and fit 900 bed-spaces in a mix of studios and four-, six- and eight-bed clusters.

SAP3 has a gross development value of £77m. The contract value for the main construction works had an advertised estimate of £60m.

Construction is scheduled to start in November 2021 and complete in summer 2023 ahead of the next academic year starting.

