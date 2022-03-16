Vinci to expand Coventry A&E

Vinci’s IHP joint venture is also expanding the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Improvements will be made to the hospital’s rapid assessment & treatment (RAT) unit, to waiting areas and staff changing facilities. Adaptions will also be carried out to the medicine decisions unit (MDU) to create its own reception desk and three consultation rooms.

Vinci’s client is the Coventry & Rugby Hospital Company, which is owned by investment company Innisfree and operates the hospital for the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

Vinci is undertaking this project solo but usually operates in joint venture with Sir Robert McAlpine in the health sector, through their Integrated Health Projects (IHP) alliance.

IHP is carrying out works for a £29m three-storey new build extension at the Manchester Royal Infirmary emergency department, including administration and theatre accommodation for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. IHP has also been appointed by Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation for the £18m design and construction of the new urgent and emergency care department and paediatric assessment unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital along with the £15m design and construction for a proposed new emergency department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, appointed by Calderdale & Huddersfield Solutions Limited. The existing Saville Court buildings have been demolished to clear the way for a new single-storey emergency department.

Works have started on site with project completions set for 2023 with Manchester Royal Infirmary set for 2024.

