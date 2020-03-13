Vinci to look after Welsh monuments

Assets to be looked after by Vinci include Conwy Castle (© Crown copyright (2020) Cadw, Welsh Government)

Vinci will now provide building maintenance, cleaning and gardening for Cadw’s entire estate throughout Wales. It will provide facilities management services to 130 monuments in state care.

Further work will include M&E, lift installations and new IT infrastructure, as well as biodiversity, arboriculture, energy management, pest control, security and waste removal

The contract was procured via the Crown Commercial Services framework and is mobilising right now.

Cadw – the Welsh word for protect or conserve – is part of the devolved Welsh government’s culture, sport and tourism department, with a mission to care for Wales’ historic environment.

Vinci Facilities already works for the Welsh government’s economy and infrastructure department as well as the UK Office for National Statistics, which is based in Newport.

Vinci Facilities managing director Tony Raikes said: “Over the years we have built up a partnership with Welsh government and this new piece of work confirms that. We have an advantage in that we know Wales and our teams responded quickly to what Cadw needed. It truly is a total FM service and as part of the mobilisation process one key task is a detailed asset survey and update of the asset register. It is a great challenge and we are very proud to be given the responsibility. The contract is very different in many ways – it is about far more than managing assets. It is about being part of the custodianship of the historical environment and Welsh heritage.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk