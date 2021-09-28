Vinci to transform Melbourne’s port rail network

Seymour Whyte, a Vinci Construction subsidiary based in Australia, will carry out rail and pavement upgrades at the Port of Melbourne, which is Australia’s largest container and general cargo port, handling more than a third of the nation’s container trade.

The design and build contract, which is worth AU$125m (£66m), is intended to meet the needs of the growing port and reduce truck movements.

The early contractor involvement (ECI) project is intended to allow more containers moved by rail more efficiently, by-passing roads in inner Melbourne. In addition to increase existing terminal capacity, it includes construction of a new rail terminal.

Seymour Whyte will also implement environmental initiatives including a water treatment system to treat contaminated ground water, recycling of all asphalt and concrete and assessment of the reuse of approximately 33,000m3 of soil on site to reduce the amount of new material used. Demolition works are anticipated to achieve an 80%+ recycle rate.

Works will take place from October 2021 to 2023.

