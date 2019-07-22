Vinci tasked with £900m Auckland rail challenge

The Link Alliance, which includes Vinci Construction subsidiaries Vinci Construction Grands Projets (main contractor) and Soletanche Bachy International, along with their partner Downer and designers Aecom, WSP-Opus, and Tonkin & Taylor, has signed the design-construction alliance contract

The contract is for 3.45 km of new railway, including 3.2 km in tunnel and three new stations, two of which are underground.

The rail extension project will link the existing Britomart station to the existing Mount Eden station. The tunnels will be made using an earth pressure tunnel boring machine with a diameter of 7.18m.

The NZ$ 4.4bn City Rail Link project is New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project and is expected to be completed in 2024. It should double the number of people who can reach downtown Auckland in under 30 minutes and have capacity to carry 54,000 passengers per hour at peak travel times.

