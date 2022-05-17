Vinci wins Amsterdam towers

Photo credit: ©VYB Visualization

Vinci has won the construction contract for a pair of low-carbon residential buildings in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Cordeel Nederland awarded the contract to Vinci Energies subsidiary Bosman Projects.

The Ensemble complex will be built to efficiency standards designed to achieve the BREAAM (Excellent) label.

This mixed-use development will comprise two residential towers, providing 592 flats and 19,000m² of office space.

A high plinth will provide social space, notably accommodating a health centre, a centre for young talent and commercial spaces.

The project is due for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

