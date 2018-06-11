Vinci gets Ashton bus station makeover

CGI of the new Tameside Interchange

Transport for Greater Manchester is working with Tameside Council to make it easier to change between trams and buses.

The new Tameside Interchange will be built on the existing Ashton Bus Station site and have a covered concourse and seated waiting area, shops, and improved passenger facilities.

Work will begin on site after the last bus service on Saturday 23rd June 2018 and is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

The development is being funded by central government through the Greater Manchester Local Growth Deal programme.