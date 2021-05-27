  1. Instagram
Fri May 28 2021

Vinci wins Canadian expressway contract

Vinci Construction has won a contract to widen Highway 40 in Alberta, Canada.

The Ministry of Transportation of Alberta has awarded Carmacks - a Canada-based subsidiary of Vinci company Eurovia - the project, which involves widening the expressway in the southern part of the city of Grande Prairie, 450km north-west of Edmonton.

Work on the C$92m contract will begin straightaway and is set to take just over three years. It covers widening a 9.2 m section from a two-lane to a four-lane dual carriageway, and building a three-span steel bridge over the Wapiti River and a pedestrian bridge to allow residents to walk to O’Brien Provincial Park.

Carmacks will implement a dedicated environmental construction operations plan that includes measures such as protecting nesting birds before starting the earthworks, erosion control and turbidity monitoring of waterways during the construction phase.

