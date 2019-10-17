Vinci wins pipeline contract at Vancouver wastewater plant

The contract, which will be carried out in a partnership with Canada’s Pomerleau company, is for the Annacis Island treatment plant.

It involves construction of two 40m-deep access shafts with diameters of 7m and 16m, two segment-lined tunnels with lengths of 580m and 200m and an inside diameter of 4.2m and a riser in the Fraser River. Other tasks include refurbishment of the existing diffuser following commissioning of a new 280m-long, 2.5m-diameter diffuser buried in the riverbed and installation of a new water control system connected to the existing structures.

. The wastewater treatment facility at Annacis Island is one of the region’s largest, with a treatment capacity of nearly 175 million cubic metres per year, equivalent to the consumption of a population of one million.

The project, which is set for handover at the end of 2023, is financed by Metro-Vancouver.

