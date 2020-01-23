Vinci wins prime Oxford Street project

Developer Hines acquired the site, above Bond Street Underground station, from Transport for London last year. It has appointed Vinci Construction UK to create retail space over the basement, ground and first floors, and 11 apartments across the four upper floors.

Vinci is also constructing a new façade for the building, consisting of handmade brickwork, brass framed shopfronts, anodised windows with brass facing shutters and brass cladding.

Site works started at the end of October 2019 and the programme runs for 51 weeks.

Vinci regional director Andrew Nicholson said: “This is an exciting opportunity to be working in central London and we are very much looking forward to starting construction works and delivering a superb building”.

Contract value was not disclosed.

