Vinci wins Queensland motorway upgrades

Seymour Whyte, a Vinci Construction subsidiary based in Australia, will carry out upgrades to the Bruce Highway and a section of the M1 Pacific Motorway.

The Bruce Highway contract, which involves a 50:50 joint venture with John Holland, will deliver flood proofing and upgrades to target congestion - in the Sunshine Coast region, north of Brisbane.

The contract, worth AU$185m (£99m), includes works to upgrade interchanges, new road connections, new bridges and new drainage structures under the highway.

The other contract covers the first package of the M1 Pacific Motorway upgrade, from the Varsity Lakes to Tugun, near the Queensland/New South Wales border. The AU$97m (£52m) contract involves widening a 2km section of motorway to three lanes in each direction, as well as the construction of the Gold Coast’s first ever ‘diverging diamond’ interchange. The upgrades, which will incorporate smart motorways technologies, are designed to ease the travel time of more than 90,000 motorists using this section of the Pacific Motorway every day.

