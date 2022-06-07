Vinci wins UCL East facilities management contract

One Pool Street on the new campus is currently being built by Vinci

Vinci Facilities will get £4m to look after hard services for five years and soft services for three years the campus.

The UCL East campus is on two sites: One Pool Street on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which is a 22,000 sqm, 552-bed student accommodation and innovation centre being built by Vinci Building; and One Marshgate, a 34,000 sqm teaching block being built by Mace and opening in 2023.

Vinci Facilities will deliver integrated facilities management services including planned and reactive maintenance, cleaning, reception, site security and helpdesk.

UCL East operations lead Helen Fisher, said: “Vinci Facilities have impressed us with their commitment to sustainable practices and to making a real and lasting impact on local communities. We look forward to working with them as our new campus begins to open to students and the public at East Bank on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park."

