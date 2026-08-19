Vistry breaks ground in Bromley

This latest milestone follows the completion of the first 20 homes in October 2025, all of which were homes for social rent and included adaptations where required to meet residents' mobility needs. The first phase has also seen the creation of newly landscaped communal areas, including a brand-new children’s playground.

In April 2023, Riverside and Vistry received full planning permission from Bromley Council for the redevelopment of Calverley Close after residents voted in favour of redevelopment in a ballot held in July 2021. The scheme is also being supported by grant funding from the Greater London Authority.

The regeneration project will ensure that every existing Riverside customer is provided with a more modern, larger and energy-efficient home. In addition, all existing social tenants will see their current rent and tenancy terms protected. Overall, the new site will deliver 179 homes for social and affordable rent and 96 homes for sale.

The regeneration of Calverley Close comes at a time when housing affordability remains a significant challenge in London. ONS data shows that 46% of adults in the capital admit to finding it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage – the highest proportion of any region in England.

The second phase of the Calverley Close regeneration project is expected to be completed by spring 2028, with existing Riverside customers moving into their new homes shortly afterwards.

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