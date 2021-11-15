  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue November 16 2021

Vistry mobilises in Northampton

1 day Vistry Group is ready to start building the first phase of more than 400 homes in fields near Northampton next year, subject to reserved matters consent.

Vistry is set to construct 439 homes, including 66 affordable properties, at its Western Gate location on Sandy Lane in Harpole, five miles from Northampton town centre.

The two-, three- and four-bedroom homes will comprise both Bovis Homes and Linden Homes types.

The housebuilder’s reserved matters planning application decision is expected at the end of the year with the section 106 agreement including £6m towards a new primary school. It will also make contributions to a local centre, play facilities, a library and highway work.

