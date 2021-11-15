Vistry mobilises in Northampton

Vistry is set to construct 439 homes, including 66 affordable properties, at its Western Gate location on Sandy Lane in Harpole, five miles from Northampton town centre.

The two-, three- and four-bedroom homes will comprise both Bovis Homes and Linden Homes types.

The housebuilder’s reserved matters planning application decision is expected at the end of the year with the section 106 agreement including £6m towards a new primary school. It will also make contributions to a local centre, play facilities, a library and highway work.

