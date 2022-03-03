Voice-operated risk assessment app

Just talk to me

Gallagher’s RiskTalk app removes the need for construction firms to do paperwork and enter data manually when carrying out risk assessments – just record voice notes.

Gallagher says that the average UK firm currently spends the equivalent of 36 days a year completing risk assessments. Its app is designed to address that faff.

RiskTalk guides users through the process of assessing and identifying risks present in the work environment, and detailing how they will control them.

RiskTalk also helps managers review risk assessments, Gallaher claims. Users can take photos in-app and send recorded voice memos straight to a cloud storage system, with managers able to approve assessments by using a voice sign-off feature.

Reports can be generated via the app, avoiding the need for a data entry process. The reports can then be converted to PDF files if hard copies are required. In-built speech recognition technology can understand and process recordings in 220 languages.

All entries are time, date and author stamped to prove their currency and provenance.

The app works offline – allowing users to conduct risk assessments and store data while working in areas with limited or no network coverage.

Research commissioned by Gallagher last month among 200 UK firms found that 49% were concerned they were not carrying out risk assessments thoroughly enough to protect their organisation, employees and clients.

Neil Hodgson, managing director of risk management at Gallagher, said: “Evidence of risk assessments carried out and the steps taken to mitigate any identified risks can be crucial for construction firms in the defence of an insurance claim for personal injury or illness, or intervention by the HSE or other regulatory authority.”

