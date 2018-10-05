Volker wins Wokingham highways deal

VolkerHighways has been contracted to look after the streets of Wokingham until at least 2026

The contract starts on 1st April 2019 and will run for an initial seven years, with a possible extension to 10 years.

VolkerHighways will undertake construction services and both routine and reactive highways maintenance, including street lighting, structures, bridges, drainage and winter maintenance. It will also perform safety inspections, deliver major infrastructure projects and provide emergency response cover.

The council's contract notice in January advertised the contract value as £241m over the 84-month term. VolkerHighways said that the actual contract value was £68m.

The council has also awarded a separate professional services and consultancy contract to WSP and together the three organisations will form the Wokingham Highways Alliance.

This is separate from the £124m four-year highways contract that Wokingham Borough Council awarded to Balfour Beatty in January. Balfour Beatty’s contract is for a package of construction works that includes nine road schemes in Wokingham, as well as four access roads to new housing developments.