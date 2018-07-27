Volker wins £7m Bristol streetlights deal

The contract begins 1st August 2018 and runs for three years.

VolkerHighways will replace a number of the city’s street lights with energy efficient LED lanterns, complete with a central management system (CMS) to allow the council to dim or turn off the lights strategically.

The contractor will also undertake planned and reactive maintenance on Bristol’s street lights and traffic signs, for the duration of the three-year term.

VolkerHighways managing director Alistair Thompsonsaid: “This award is a further testament to VolkerHighways’ significant experience in the LED market.”