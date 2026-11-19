The first plane, Vespina, touches down on the new Brize Norton runway

The new runway has been constructed using Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) and Grooved Marshall Asphalt (GMA), which have been selected to improve the runway's resilience to higher temperatures and the effects of climate change. The use of PQC is expected to more than double the runway's service life compared with the materials previously used, ensuring the base can remain fully operational and fit for decades to come while delivering long-term value for money.

Aircraft were dispersed to several alternative locations during the 16-week construction period, enabling operations to continue while the runway was replaced. The first aircraft touched down on the new runway on Friday, 13 November.

The runway replacement forms part of a wider programme that includes the refurbishment of taxiways and associated infrastructure, upgrades to airfield lighting systems and improvements to drainage and supporting infrastructure. This work will strengthen the airfield's long-term operational capability, safety and resilience.

The programme is funded through the Defence Investment Plan, which includes investment into the refurbishment of major runways and renewal of the critical infrastructure across the Defence estate.