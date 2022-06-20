VolkerFitzpatrick bags £59m Tame Valley Viaduct upgrade

Access platforms spanning from pier to pier will enable the viaduct to stay open during works

Built in the early 1970s, the 620-metre long composite viaduct, which forms the northern end of the A38(M) Aston Expressway near Spaghetti Junction, is in need of repair.

Works will start this month to strengthen and refurbish the viaduct, which is 25 metres wide and carries seven lanes of traffic – 80,000 vehicles a day – over 22 spans.

The viaduct’s superstructure will be strengthened with steel plates, secured in position using a combination of welding and bolting. Anti-corrosion paint will be applied to the structure, alongside other refurbishment works to help preserve the viaduct’s longevity and minimise the need for future work.

To enable the viaduct to remain open during the works, VolkerFitzpatrick will use high level access platforms spanning from pier to pier, working above live electrified rail lines, the River Tame, other main roads and local businesses.

Deon Scholtz, operations director for VolkerFitzpatrick’s infrastructure division, said: “This is a vital part of Birmingham’s road network, and we look forward to working with the council to provide an integrated solution that achieves high levels of technical capability and service, leading to a safe, successful project completion.”

