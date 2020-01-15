VolkerFitzpatrick beats Vinci to Barnet's station

The new Brent Cross West station on the Midland Main Line is part of the wider £4.5bn Brent Cross Cricklewood development.

The new station is required to be completed, commissioned and handed over by May 2022.

The selection of VolkerFitzpatrick was approved by Barnet Council’s policy & resources committee on 3rd October 2019 after the contractor’s bid was given a score of 78.68% ahead of second-place Vinci Taylor Woodrow’s 75.58%. A third bidder scored 67.24%.

Following final negotiations and standstill period, the council entered into an NEC3 ECC Option C contract (target price contract with activity schedule) with VolkerFitzpatrick onn 23rd December 2019.

