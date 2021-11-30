VolkerFitzpatrick books £26m Daventry shed order

The project is worth more than £26m and is scheduled to run from November 2021 to August 2022.

Each warehouse will have an internal height of 18 metres and will be constructed from a steel frame with a built-up cladding and roofing system. One will have an internal footprint of 232,302 sq ft, and the other of 281,890 sq ft.

The spaces are designed for goods storage and will be equipped with two-storey main office accommodation, as well as smaller hub offices outside the warehouse perimeter. Each unit will also have a reception area, kitchen and welfare facilities. External works to the site will include hardstanding areas, car parking facilities, landscaping and drainage.

The contract award follows VolkerFitzpatrick’s delivery of several industrial units at the DIRFT site, over the last 11 years.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, said: “This latest appointment is testament to the strong, collaborative relationship we have built over the years and our established position in the industrial and distribution sector.”

