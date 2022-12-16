VolkerFitzpatrick gets £210m M3 junction upgrade

CGI of the reconfigured junction

The £210m upgrade project includes the creation of four traffic lanes in each direction of the M3 as well as the provision of a same direction free-flow link between the M3 and the A34.

VolkerFitzpatrick will also be constructing three new bridges, rearranging the main junction 9 roundabout and providing a number of other structures including new underpasses.

The project is designed to reduce queues ands congestion around the junction.

To minimise environmental impact, existing sub-base from the project will be re-used and landscape features are expected to help blend the highway improvements into the surrounding South Downs National Park and minimise ecological damage.

The M3 junction 9 upgrade project is part of National Highways’ £8.7bn regional delivery partnership, which has VolkerFitzpatrick working on roads in the southeast.

Subject to planning, the project is expected to start on site in early 2025 and complete in late 2027. An application for a development consent order was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate on 21st November.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk