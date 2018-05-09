VolkerFitzpatrick lands £21m Dover docks paving package

The Port of Dover has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick to deliver the paving, utilities and infrastructure contract for the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development.

The Port of Dover has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick to deliver the paving, utilities and infrastructure contract for the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development.

The £21m contract includes heavy duty port paving, interconnecting roads, power and lighting, landscaping, street furniture, reefer gantries, fencing, access gates and border control facilities for approximately 10 hectares of the Western Docks.

During the 12 month programme VolkerFitzpatrick will be working alongside VSBW, the VolkerStevin/Boskalis Westminster joint venture that has the dredging and marine structures contract for the first stage of DWDR.

VolkerFitzpatrick’s specialist paving division will use its own paving and concrete batching plant onsite.

Chris Evans, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s civils division, said: “Supporting the overall development of Dover Western Docks is a very exciting and prestigious contract to have been awarded, particularly in terms of the growth expected for the port in the coming years. We will work collaboratively with VolkerStevin which will allow us a greater understanding of the project from the outset.”

DWDR programme director Dave Herrod, from the Port of Dover, said: “The appointment of VolkerFitzpatrick is another significant milestone as the port works hard to deliver the first stage of Dover’s Western Docks Revival in 2019. The revival of the Western Docks supports the development agenda for Dover, being identified as the key catalyst for the wider regeneration of the area.”