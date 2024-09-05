VolkerFitzpatrick leads refurb of River Lea Crossing

the A13 River Lea Crossing

VolkerFitzpatrick is undertaking essential maintenance and upgrades at the A13 River Lea Crossing, a six-lane road bridge originally built in the 1930s. Spanning 60 metres and featuring a two-pinned arch with 16 riveted steel ribs, the bridge is a key component of the A13, the second busiest route in and out of London.

These strengthening works, both below and above the bridge deck, are designed to enhance the bridge's long-term durability, reducing the need for disruptive emergency repairs.

Volker Fitzpatrick started on site in August, with steelwork replacement and repainting beneath the bridge. These works will run concurrently with above-deck works that will include waterproofing, road resurfacing, and the installation of new bridge parapets.

The project team is collaborating with stakeholders including the Canal & River Trust, the Environmental Agency, the Port of London Authority, and the Marine Management Organisation to ensure its work is conducted with minimal environmental impact.

