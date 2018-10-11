VolkerFitzpatrick to build King’s Cross office development

Rolling Stock Yard, as the new office block is to be called, will be built close to the King’s Cross regeneration area. VolkerFitzpatrick’s contract is worth in the region of £20m to £25m.

Following demolition of the existing early-nineties structure earlier this year, VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division has begun construction of the newly designed 57,000 sq ft replacement.

The new office building will comprise a part eight storey and part nine storey concrete structure, featuring office space, a café, cycle storage, refuse stores, shower facilities and a single basement level.

VolkerFitzpatrick will undertake installation of sheet and CFA piling, construction of a concrete frame from the basement to level nine of the building and installation of curtain walling and cladding. The team will also deliver the reception area and an internal CAT A fit-out.

While many of the nearby office developments typically offer larger floor spaces over 7,000 sq ft, Rolling Stock Yard has been designed to provide more flexible working spaces, including small, medium and large offices, to house different types of businesses.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s Building division, said: “This latest appointment builds upon our growing reputation and strength in delivering high quality, contemporary office environments in busy London locations. Our specialist ground engineering knowledge, combined with high quality construction and fit out capabilities, will ensure an attractive destination and workplace within the busy King’s Cross neighbourhood.”