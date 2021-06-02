VolkerFitzpatrick wins £17m Haberdashers expansion

The school is getting new classroom blocks

The school is getting a new two-storey building for maths and economics, and a three-storey building for English and languages.

Construction began in January and is due to complete in April 2022.

Both buildings will have reinforced concrete frames, supported by continuous flight auger (CFA) piled foundations installed by sister company VolkerGround Engineering.

The buildings’ exteriors will have brick cladding, with aluminium windows and zinc-clad pitched roofing.

The designers have endeavoured to keep the buildings’ interior aesthetic consistent with that of the existing school. Corridors and internal doors will predominantly feature oak glazing and the corridor ceilings will be oak timber, 50% of which will be removable, allowing access to mechanical systems within the ceiling void.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s Building division, said: “These impressive buildings will provide a well-designed, stimulating, practical and versatile space for the students and teachers to enjoy.”

Michael Lewis, director of operations for Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to work with VolkerFitzpatrick on this truly historic new addition to the Boys’ School. Their planning, site management and understanding of working in a school environment is exceptional.”

Celebrity Old Haberdashers include broadcaster Mark Kermode, actor Jason Isaacs, humourist David Baddield, comic actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Matt Lucas, and racing driver Damon Hill.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk