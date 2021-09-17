VolkerFitzpatrick wins £82m turbine blade contract

CGI of the new manufacturing facilities, to be built by VollkerFitzpatrick

Under the contract, VolkerFitzpatrick will build two new factories for Siemens Gamesa and repurpose an existing factory at its site in Hull.

The works began in August and are due to complete in May 2023.

The award follows VolkerFitzpatrick’s construction of the existing blade factory at the same site in 2016.

The new facilities will enable Siemens Gamesa to produce larger blades, more efficiently.

Phase one of the project includes pre-cast piling, drainage and foundations, and steel frame structures. The steelwork has been designed to allow 40-metre clear spans, with a working height of 18 metres and significant load-bearing capability, to accommodate the various gantry and console cranes required during the wind turbine blade manufacturing process.

The buildings will cover a total footprint of 42,362 sqm and will be finished with aluminium-faced insulated panels to the roof and walls, in continuity with the existing blade factory. The mechanical and electrical fit-out will include services for lighting, power, water, humidity control, ventilation and cooling.

Phase two will involve modifications to the existing 34,217 sqm blade factory, turning it from a production facility into a finishing area. This will include internal reconfigurations, as well as upgrading and replacing mechanical services. VolkerFitzpatrick will also alter the building’s envelope, steelwork and doors, to allow for larger blades to be manoeuvred in and out.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, said: “VolkerFitzpatrick has a long-standing, collaborative relationship with Siemens Gamesa, having worked together on its original blade factory in 2016. I am delighted that we have now been appointed to deliver these two new facilities and look forward to seeing the works progress over the coming months.”

