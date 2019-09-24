VolkerFitzpatrick wins Essex station upgrades

CGI of the remodelled Ilford Station

VolkerFitzpatrick will expand capacity, improve entrances and provide step-free access at both Romford and Ilford stations to prepare them for an expected increase in passengers once Elizabeth line services eventually begin.

Ilford station will get a new station building to replace the existing entrance on Cranbrook Road. At Romford, work will include construction of a new entrance onto The Battis walkway and a better ticket hall, providing improved passenger circulation from the entrance to the platforms.

The main construction works at Ilford is due to start at the end of 2019 and complete by the end of 2020. The construction programme for Romford will be finalised later this autumn.

Colin Prime, Network Rail’s principal programme sponsor, said: “This contract award to VolkerFitzpatrick will enable us to forge ahead and complete the long-awaited upgrades at these two stations. This work will deliver significant benefits, providing a better overall journey experience for passengers. This represents the final hurdle to deliver the Crossrail eastern stations programme and a significant milestone for our contribution to this huge project.”

VolkerFitzpatrick project director Mike Evans said: “After carrying out the preliminary works at Ilford and Romford stations, we are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the main construction phase. We look forward to working with our client, in delivering these station upgrades."

In May 2019 Hochtief and Graham won similar contracts to improve stations in west London Hochtief is building new or expanded ticket halls at West Drayton, Hayes & Harlington and Southall stations; Graham is working on Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Ealing Broadway.

