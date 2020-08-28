VolkerHighways replaces Medway street lights

VolkerHighways will replace around 24,000 street lighting lanterns with LED lamps and put in a central management system (CMS). An additional 2,000 existing lanterns will also be retrofitted with CMS. By using LEDS with a CMS system, the lights can be controlled remotely, minimising onsite maintenance.

As part of this work, VolkerHighways will replace 3,500 concrete and 1,000 steel columns with aluminium units. In heritage areas, 1,350 lanterns will be refurbished or replaced with similar designs.

VolkerHighways began work on 24th August 2020 and will continue until July 2022.

The contract is additional to the contractor’s five-year highways term maintenance contract with Medway Council.

Alistair Thompson, managing director for VolkerHighways, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Medway Council and so are delighted to be awarded this additional street lighting contract. It’s great to be part of a project that will deliver real environmental change, with a highly efficient energy saving lighting solution, that incorporates smart, future- proofed systems. We look forward to continuing to provide a high-quality service, that will enable us to strengthen our existing relationship within the communities we serve.”

