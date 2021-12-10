VolkerHighways wins £30m Oxfordshire streetlight upgrade

Replacing a bulb in Oxford

The Oxfordshire highways electrical assets contract, began on 3rd December 2021 and runs for five years, with three possible years of extensions.

The contract will see VolkerHighways maintain approximately 60,000 street lights and more than 6,000 illuminated signs, bollards and other illuminated equipment, across the county. The contract includes upgrading 35,000 units with LED lighting, to increase their energy efficiency.

In addition, the contractor will replace old lighting columns, and carry out both planned and responsive maintenance inspections, testing and repair works, for the duration of the contract.

The services provided by VolkerHighways will also be available to Cherwell District Council and Parish and Town Councils, within the boundaries of Oxfordshire.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways management, said that the LED switchover would save the council 15 million kilowatt-hours of energy and deliver a reduction of 2,600 tonnes of CO 2 .

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk