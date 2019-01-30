VolkerInfra wins cabling contract for Moray Firth wind farm

The project is located off the east coast of Scotland and is expected to produce enough power for 950,000 UK homes.

The contract award follows a two-year competitive tender process, which saw teams from VolkerInfra – a subsidiary of VolkerWessels - working with main contractor Siemens.

VolkerInfra has completed cable route development works, which included geotechnical surveys to finalise the route and the development of key design features to support applications for local and statutory authority planning consent permissions.

The cable installation is planned to take two years to complete. VolkerInfra will be working with cables at voltages of 400kV, 220kV and 33kV. The works also include three 220kV circuits and multiple 66kV connections for three offshore transformer modules, the offshore equivalent of a land-based electricity substation. In addition, the company will install, connect and carry out pre-commission testing for approximately 330,000m of 220kV onshore underground export cables, covering a route length of over 34km, as well as connecting two 400kV circuits between new and existing substations.

Peter Cooke, technical development director at VolkerInfra, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the supplier of choice for this highly competitive Moray East offshore wind project. Our team, led by Kevin Grey, is now busy carrying out preconstruction activities on site and we are looking forward to supporting the project throughout the various construction stages, and delivering a first class project, on-time and safely, to meet and exceed all our expectations.”

Initial design works for the Moray East project began in late 2017 and the main pre-construction works started in October 2018.