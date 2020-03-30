VolkerInfra wins Scottish wind contract

The contract for client Prysmian PowerLink involves the installation of two 220kV onshore export circuits following the completion of the pre-construction activities (PCA) works.

EDF Renewables acquired the project, which is 15.5km off the coast of Fife, in May 2018.

NnG will provide enough power to support around 375,000 Scottish homes.

VolkerInfra’s contract includes:

enabling works along the cable route corridor, including haul road construction, drainage and fencing;

excavation, duct installation, backfill and reinstatement of cable trenches along the proposed 12.3km route

installation of 220kV underground cable and fibre-optic cable;

design, construction and commissioning of a horizontal directional drilling (HDD) system; and

supply and installation of steel support structures.

Peter Cooke, technical development director at VolkerInfra, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this latest contract from Prysmian PowerLink and are looking forward to delivering a first-class installation service at the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.”

