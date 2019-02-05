VolkerWessels brings digital tech to Schiphol maintenance

A consortium of KWS and VolkerRail - both VolkerWessels companies – operating as VolkerInfra Schiphol will be responsible for maintenance work as well as various projects aimed at upgrading the airport infrastructure around the aircraft stands.

The initial term of the maintenance section of the contract is three years, with an option to extend by two further three-year periods. The new contract will see the two VolkerWessels companies continue their work on the lot that VolkerWessels has been working on since 2007.

VolkerInfra Schiphol will approach its collaboration with Schiphol according to the principles of Vested, a new contracting philosophy in the Netherlands. The long contract duration is seen as conducive to a policy of ‘predictive maintenance’ as standard. The aim is to enable future maintenance at the airport to be carried out in a preventative and therefore more efficient way.

Smarter maintenance and life-cycle costing provide optimum support for the airport processes, minimising delays at competitive costs, said VolkerWessels. To obtain an optimum return on assets the partners will invest in digitalisation. Real-time availability of information will allow maintenance to be performed exactly when it is needed. Furthermore this data will provide new knowledge that can be used to instigate further innovation.

For the maintenance contract the companies will deploy equipment including machinery that runs on green electricity. Materials such as concrete and asphalt released during the work at Schiphol will be recycled to the highest level possible at the airport.

The contract comprises the management, maintenance, modifications and projects relating to the infrastructure and systems needed to handle aircraft. The work includes the maintenance and/or installation of technical systems such as passenger boarding bridges, docking guidance systems, apron lighting, concrete aircraft stands and de-icing platforms. The ring road that serves the terminal for the inward and outward transport of goods is also included in the scope.

The new contract is scheduled to start on 1 April.