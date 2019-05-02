VolkerWessels starts installation of Zeeland high-voltage masts

Photos by TenneT and Chris Pennarts

The first of the new Wintrack masts was installed in the village of Rilland in the Dutch province of Zeeland. The masts consist of two narrow pylons; the high-tension wires hang closer together than on existing pylons, which results in a smaller magnetic field.

Several VolkerWessels companies are involved in the project. Main contractor Van Hattum en Blankevoort is collaborating with partners VolkerInfra, KWS, Volker Staal en Funderingen and Aveco de Bondt on building the first 12 mast foundations needed for the activation of the new high-voltage station at Rilland. The masts themselves are being supplied and installed by VolkerWessels Telecom.

The 12 Wintrack masts currently being installed will enable the new high-voltage station at Rilland to be hooked up to the existing high-voltage connection later this year.

In recent months the partners have been working on the foundations of the 12 masts and the ancillary works, including the construction of roads and sites and necessary temporary structures such as sheet piling.

Each mast consists of several parts, which are being delivered to the building site by special transport before being lifted on top of each other one by one and assembled.