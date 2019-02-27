VolkerWessels wins $300m of Canadian highway maintenance

The three seven-year contracts in Alberta will be carried out by its Canadian subsidiary Volker Stevin Highways. Each contract has three-year extension options based on meeting performance standards. The total value of the seven-year contracts will exceed CA$450m with the contract extensions.

All three contacts are for Alberta Transportation; they cover the west-central, southwest and southern parts of the province.

Volker Stevin Highways was already performing highway maintenance in part of the areas covered by a new contract. The new contracts will mean an increase of about 30% in the amount of its maintenance work in the areas.

Volker Stevin Highways will start work under the new contracts on 1 August 2019.