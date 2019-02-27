  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed February 27 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. VolkerWessels wins $300m of Canadian highway maintenance

VolkerWessels wins $300m of Canadian highway maintenance

10 hours VolkerWessels has secured three Canadian highway maintenance contracts with a total value of over CA$300m (£170m)

The three seven-year contracts in Alberta will be carried out by its Canadian subsidiary Volker Stevin Highways. Each contract has three-year extension options based on meeting performance standards. The total value of the seven-year contracts will exceed CA$450m with the contract extensions.

All three contacts are for Alberta Transportation; they cover the west-central, southwest and southern parts of the province.

Volker Stevin Highways was already performing highway maintenance in part of the areas covered by a new contract. The new contracts will mean an increase of about 30% in the amount of its  maintenance work in the areas.

Volker Stevin Highways will start work under the new contracts on 1 August 2019.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »