Lakes District Maintenance’s contract for highway maintenance in north-western British Columbia has an initial period of ten years, with a five-year extension option. The total value of the ten-year contract is about CA$150m (£90m); the contract extension would take it to CA$225m.

Lakes District Maintenance was already performing the highway maintenance for the same area - service area 28.

