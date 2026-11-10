Volvo Co-Pilot wins Red Dot design award

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has won a Red Dot Design Award in the Brands & Communication Design category for its Integrated Volvo Co-Pilot operating platform.

First introduced in 2016, the updated digital platform brings together machine controls, camera views, media, and productivity tools into a unified in-cab display. The manufacturer claims the system reduces operational complexity, lowers cognitive load, and assists operators in maintaining focus.

The shared digital foundation is designed to work across Volvo CE's machinery range, including haulers, excavators, and wheel loaders. While maintaining consistent visual layouts and navigation logic across different machine types, the platform adapts contextual functions for specific earthmoving tasks. The company reports that this commonality shortens the learning curve for operators switching between machine types, which it asserts will help fleet owners reduce training times.

Safety mechanisms have been integrated directly into the core display rather than operating as standalone add-ons. On articulated haulers tackling steep inclines, front-facing camera feeds activate automatically when forward vision is restricted by the slope. For excavators, the interface combines data from Volvo Smart View and obstacle detection tools, allowing safety features to interact directly with machine controls.

The platform also houses payload monitoring, Dig Assist precision guidance, and boundary warnings within the primary user interface. Volvo CE states that the scalable architecture will support future over-the-air software updates across machine lifecycles. The system is currently installed in the Volvo A50 articulated hauler.

The underlying technology was developed through a joint engineering effort between Volvo CE, Volvo Group, and CPAC Systems.