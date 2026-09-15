Volvo compact loaders get a redesign

Calling the changes the 'most significant' since their launch in 1998, Volvo is debuting the machines at GaLaBau in Germany this week.

Arno Michels, Global Product Manager at Volvo CE, said: “Customers use the L30 and L35 across a wide variety of applications, often asking one machine to perform several different jobs. These updates make it simpler to adapt the machine as those needs change, while also improving servicing and daily operation.”

A redesigned rear end makes the L30 and L35 more adaptable to different applications. New mounting points simplify the installation of rear-mounted equipment, helping customers get more from one machine as their needs change.

Rear-mounted equipment and different trailer couplings can be fitted quickly, while hydraulic and electrical connections can be added or retrofitted with less installation work.

This added flexibility complements the L30 and L35’s existing hydraulic capabilities, including adjustable auxiliary flow and high-flow hydraulics of up to 100 l/min on the L30 and 110 l/min on the L35, supporting a wide range of attachments.

The redesigned rear of the machine also gives technicians better access for servicing and repairs. Split side-mounted counterweights can be removed when needed, while a larger opening in the front frame improves access to key components and simplifies the installation of additional hydraulic or electrical equipment.

Production of the redesigned machines will commence in late 2026.

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