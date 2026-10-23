Volvo deliveries, orders, margins up in Q3

The group saw rising sales in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, South America and Africa, while the Middle East dropped.

In Q3 2026, net sales increased by 5% to SEK19,904m, from SEK18,926m. Organic sales growth was 12%, of which net sales of machines increased by 13% and service sales increased by 5%. Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK3,214m, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 16.1%.

The total market in Europe continued to increase, with growth in almost all countries, supported by continued infrastructure investments and a more positive business sentiment. However, demand in Germany has yet to show a meaningful improvement.

The North American market continued to show good resilience supported by investments in data centers, energy infrastructure and the onshoring of manufacturing. South America saw expansion in all markets, although at a somewhat slower pace than earlier in the year due to a wait-and-see approach among some customers in Brazil ahead of the election. Demand was driven by heavy infrastructure and mining.

The Asian market increased, with growth in Southeast Asia and India supported by infrastructure spending and strategic industrial investments such as semiconductors. There was a decline in demand in the Middle East.

The markets in Australia and Africa had strong growth, driven by infrastructure and mining projects. The Chinese market grew driven by replacement demand, farmland transformation and urban improvement construction.

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