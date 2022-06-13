  1. Instagram
Mon June 13 2022

Volvo develops hydrogen-powered haul truck

13 hours Volvo Construction Equipment has unveiled a prototype articulated dump truck that is powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The Volvo HX04
The Volvo HX04 is the result of a research project running between 2018 and 2022, with funding from the Swedish government, and partners including PowerCell Sweden, a developer of fuel cell-based hydrogen-electric power systems.

While the machine is not being made commercially available, Volvo said that “valuable insights from the concept will inevitably inform future production”.

The Volvo HX04 is charged with 12kg of hydrogen in about seven or eight minutes, enabling it to operate for approximately four hours. Fuel cells work by combining hydrogen with oxygen and the resulting chemical reaction produces electricity that powers the machine. In the process, fuel cells also produce heat that can be used for heating of the cab.

