Volvo hooks up with Rototilt

Rototilt's control systems and sensors will now be able to communicate with Dig Assist, Volvo's factory-installed excavation system.

“ Volvo CE is partnering with Rototilt through a global development agreement," said Rototilt UK general manager Malcolm Long. "This is very positive and brings tremendous benefits to our customers with Volvo machines, as well as to Volvo dealers."

The agreement applies worldwide, and the technical solution has been developed jointly by the two companies.

Volvo users also now have access to Rototilt's QuickChange quick coupler system and SecureLock quick coupler safety system.

Volvo's excavator models EC250 and EC300 are the first out of the factory that are Rototilt-ready.

