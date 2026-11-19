Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and technology firm Trimble have announced a collaboration to integrate the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform directly into the Volvo Co-Pilot touchscreen display on Volvo's F-series excavator range.

Building on previous work that linked Trimble Earthworks with Volvo Dig Assist, the new setup consolidates the positioning software and hardware into a single in-cab interface. According to the companies, this eliminates the need for extra screens or third-party hardware inside the cab, which they claim will speed up daily software management and simplify technical support.

The system uses real-time 3D guidance and supports constructible models to share project data between site teams and the office. Both firms claim that this integrated approach will allow operators to reach target grade faster, reduce manual grade checks and minimise material waste and costly rework.

"Fleet owners need technology that makes an operator's work easier, not more complicated. Integrating Trimble Earthworks directly into our excavators and Co-Pilot gives users clear guidance right from the cab. It helps crews hit target grade on the first pass, cut down on rework and protect project timelines," said Matthew McLean, product manager for assist systems at Volvo CE.

Scott Crozier, senior vice president of civil construction at Trimble, stated that connecting the field and office is vital for keeping projects on schedule and within budget. He added that embedding the hardware and software into the F-series platform simplifies digital workflows and makes 3D machine control more accessible to Volvo operators.

Technical development and validation are ongoing. Start of production is scheduled for select Volvo excavator models and markets in the first quarter of 2027, with ordering and support details expected to be released closer to the launch date.