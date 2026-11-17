Volvo Trucks has launched its Remote Steer technology in North America for the first time, offering the system as a dealer-enabled option on the recently released Volvo VNX vocational and heavy-haul lorry.

The system enables operators to step out of the cab and manoeuvre the vehicle at speeds of up to 5 mph using a handheld wireless controller. According to the manufacturer, the technology builds upon its existing Volvo Dynamic Steering system, which uses an electronically controlled motor to manage steering inputs.

Volvo Trucks claims the system improves site safety and operational efficiency by giving drivers a clearer view of surrounding personnel, machinery, and obstacles during low-speed positioning, such as lining up a concrete mixer for a pour. The company reports that this improved visibility can reduce collision risks, eliminate the need for drivers to repeatedly climb in and out of the cab to check clearances, and free up banksmen for other site duties.

"Anyone who has driven a remote-control car will understand the basic idea behind Remote Steer," said John Moore, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America. "The difference is that this is a full-size work truck, so we built it with the safeguards a jobsite demands, giving drivers more control in situations where every inch matters."

To operate the system, the driver must first activate it from inside the cab before pairing the handheld unit. Volvo reports that each controller is programmed to a single vehicle identification number and operates only within a restricted range. The lorry remains in park until the operator releases the parking brake via the controller and uses a toggle switch to select forward or reverse. Emergency stop buttons are fitted to both the vehicle and the handset.

Because Remote Steer integrates into the VNX's existing electrical architecture, dealerships can retrofit the software after delivery. However, the manufacturer notes that vehicles must already be specified with Volvo Dynamic Steering, an I-Shift transmission, an electronic braking system, and a Body Builder Module to support the feature.