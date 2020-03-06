Volvo pulls out of Conexpo over virus fears

This won't be happening for Volvo this year

Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020 opens on next Tuesday 10th March in Las Vegas, USA and runs all week in Las Vegas, USA. Nearly 128,000 people attended the last Conexpo three years ago.

With California joining Washington State and Florida in declaring a state of emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19, all business areas within the Volvo Group have decided to withdraw from their participation, despite having already set up.

This includes all relevant Volvo business areas, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta, Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, SDLG and Terex Trucks.

“We are great supporters of Conexpo, and despite being in advanced preparations for this year’s event, we believe it is the right thing to do to withdraw at this late stage. Our first concern is the wellbeing of employees, customers and the wider public,’ said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo Construction Equipment.

“It’s very disappointing not to be attending, but our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and others. Given this, it is with reluctance that it has been decided not to participate in this year’s show.”

