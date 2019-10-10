Volvo quickly becomes traditional for Ashcourt

Ashcourt's new 40-tonne ECR355E

Ashcourt’s new excavators include a 16-tonne ECR145E and a 40-tonne ECR355E, both of which are reduced swing machines. It has also bought four Volvo compact excavators – an EC15E, an ECR25D, ECR58D and an ECR88D.

The package also included two loading shovels; a Volvo L120H has replaced an older variant at the company’s Foster street recycling facility, and the 25-tonne L150H has been purchased for a new contract at Hull docks.

Ashcourt began buying Volvo machinery only six years ago but plant manager Adam Donkin said it had already become “a tradition” as the operators like them, the residual value holds up well and the dealer gives good support.

The 40-tonne ECR355E has been supplied with the standard 6.2 metre boom and 3.05 metre dipper arm, together with the optional dozer blade. Lifting capacity at maximum reach across carriage is 4.69 tonnes, making it suitable for lifting large trench boxes on sewer and utilities installations. Thus equipped, the ECR355E offers a maximum reach of 10.6 metres, a dig depth of 7.0 metres and a practical dump height of 7.8 metres. It has been enhanced with the addition of a Topcon X53i base install kit plug and play system that tracks the bucket movement in real time, directing the operator to centre lines and keeping the bucket on grade.

P6870C wheeled paver

