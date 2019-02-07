Volvo rigid hauler gets to work

The 65-tonne capacity Volvo R70D

The Volvo R70D rigid hauler has been put in charge of hauling blasted material to the primary crusher at E&JW Glendinning’s Linhay Hill Quarry in Ashburton, Devon.

The 65-tonne capacity truck is one of the first new models developed since its 2014 acquisition of Terex Trucks in Motherwell, Scotland.

Powered by an MTU Detroit Diesel V12 engine developing 695 nett hp the Volvo R70D achieves maximum torque of 3323Nm at 1350 rpm. Maximum speed of 57 km/h is achieved through the six-speed Allison transmission, with gear shift aided by electronic integration between the engine and transmission.

“We conducted a competitive evaluation of the rigid hauler market and since we have over 20 Volvo branded machines operating here at Linhay and our other facilities, considered the best choice of hauler would be the new Volvo R70D,” said Richard Webb, E&JW Glendinning’s operations manager of quarry and concrete products.

“The new Volvo has a long-standing pedigree with its Terex heritage and it carries on the work of our existing 18 year-old TR70 which has worked tirelessly here at Linhay. The R70D is well matched to our resident prime loading machine which is a Volvo L350F, dispatching the truck in just four passes. It will be working one single shift, five days a week, delivering approximately 250,000 tonnes of material from the face to the processing plant per annum.”