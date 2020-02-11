Volvos take on utilities role in Outer Hebrides

The company is based on the island of South Uist in the Outer Hebrides and bought the machines through SMT GB, which markets Volvo Construction Equipment products. The new arrivals follow hot on the heels of a larger EC200E ordered by Macaulay Askernish in the summer. “We’ve been operating Volvo excavators since 2012 and have found them to be very reliable and productive machines,” said operations manager Callum McDowel. “They are well built and robust, which are essential characteristics for working in this part of the world. Additionally, we have developed a strong relationship with Volvo and SMT GB, who understand our requirements. They look after us very well from an aftersales perspective, so these are positive reasons for sticking with the Volvo brand.”

The EC200E is currently working on various civil engineering projects on Stornway, whilst the two new EC140Es have been deployed on a utilities contract that will take two years to complete. “Both sizes of machine fit in well with the typical contracts we undertake.” says Callum. “In particular, the larger EC200E has plenty of capacity for general site clearance and muck shifting duties.”

Both machines are powered by a Volvo Stage V compliant 4 cylinder engine, developing 122 and 156 nett hp for the EC140 and EC200 respectively. All of the machines are also fitted with an ‘integrated work mode control’, designed to reduce fuel consumption.

